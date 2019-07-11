Planning to travel across the vast ocean with Delta Air Lines from Seattle to the carrier's top Asian markets the likes of Seoul and Tokyo Narita? You will soon get to fly on Delta's newest widebody plane - the Airbus A330-900neo.

While Delta plans to use its new A330-900neo aircraft for the Seattle-Seoul flights starting October 1 and the Seatte-Tokyo Narita flights starting October 27, the carrier has just begun using its new aircraft on its Seattle-Shanghai route. The Atlanta-based carrier intends to add a total of 35 A330-900neo aircraft to its fleet. In fact, Delta only took delivery of its first A330-900neo recently on May 25, 2019.

Besides the thrill of flying on a new aircraft boasting better fuel-efficiency (think: kinder to the environment), what can passengers on these routes look forward to? For starters, all customers can enjoy the new wireless inflight entertainment system as well as free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Those who need or want to stay connected can do so via paid access to high-speed 2Ku internet connectivity in flight. Every seat on the A330-900neo will feature convenient in-seat power ports, LED ambient lighting, roomy overhead bins and memory foam cushions, too.

Even those in Main Cabin can anticipate a more pleasant journey - Delta is rolling out a new bistro-style dining concept for customers in coach beginning in November. The carrier's new A330-900neo is configured with 168 Main Cabin seats, each offering up to 33 inches of pitch and up to 4 inches of recline.

For those who prefer to fly more comfortably but aren't willing to pay for the most premium seats available, you can consider the Delta Comfort+ or Delta Premium Select seating option instead. The A330-900neo offers 56 Delta Comfort+ seats and 28 Delta Premium Select seats. Delta Comfort+ offers slightly more legroom and recline than Main Cabin. Delta Premium Select offers up to 38 inches of pitch and up to 7 inches of recline along with adjustable leg and head rests, water bottle stowage and amenity kits.

If you enjoy traveling in style and comfort especially on long-haul flights, you will be stoked to know Delta's new A330-900neo aircraft offers the award-winning Delta One Suites, all with direct aisle access. There are a total of 29 Delta One Suites available in the premium cabin, each offering a private experience thanks to the full-height door. The fully flat-bed seat lets you settle in with Westin Heavenly bedding. Delta One pasengers can also enjoy their TUMI amenity kit, gourmet meals, memory foam enhanced comfort cushions, bigger inflight entertainment screen, larger workspace and more stowage for their personal items during flight.